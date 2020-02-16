Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Why SA Rugby needs to keep Rassie happy BL PREMIUM

The year has started well for South African rugby on the field. But not for the first time, the good appears to be being undone a bit by what is happening off the field.

Just why the SA Rugby bosses signed national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus only until 2021 when they themselves said he would be contracted to 2023 only they know. The latest is that Erasmus is being offered an extension to 2023, and he is expected to accept it. Let’s hope so, for without Erasmus at the helm, South African rugby will be lost.