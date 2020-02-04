Sport / Rugby

Boks to host All Blacks in Nelspruit

Springboks face New Zealand team on September 26 while last Test at Newlands will be against Scotland on July 4

04 February 2020 - 18:27 Liam Del Carme
Picture: REUTERS

A swan song for Newlands and a first-time visit for the All Blacks to Nelspruit are the standout features in the Springboks’ home matches in 2020.

The Springboks’ three Rugby Championship Tests will all be played away from the coast, but the two Tests against Scotland and the one against Georgia will be contested at sea level.

The first Test of the year will also be the last at Newlands.

The Springboks play Scotland in Cape Town on July 4‚ with the second Test scheduled a week later in Durban.

The Cape Town Test will be the last at Newlands before the Springboks play their future engagements in the city at the Cape Town Stadium.

The one-off Test against Georgia is scheduled for Port Elizabeth on July 18.

The Test at the Mandela Bay Stadium will be played on Mandela Day. SA last played Georgia in 2003 when they clashed in a Rugby World Cup pool match in Sydney.

The Springboks start the defence of their Rugby Champions crown on August 8 against Argentina at Ellis Park.

Loftus Versfeld will host the Springboks’ Test against the Wallabies on September 19. The Wallabies are yet to win at Loftus.

The Boks will play the All Blacks in Nelspruit on September 26. It will be the Springboks’ first home Test against the All Blacks outside Johannesburg‚ Pretoria‚ Durban or Cape Town since 2009 when the teams clashed in Bloemfontein.

In 2006 the teams met in Rustenburg.

Springboks home match schedule for 2020

July 4: Scotland, Newlands‚ Cape Town

July 11: Scotland, King’s Park‚ Durban

July 18: Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ Port Elizabeth

August 8: Argentina, Ellis Park‚ Johannesburg

September 19: Australia, Loftus Versfeld‚ Pretoria

September 26: New Zealand, Mbombela Stadium‚ Nelspruit

