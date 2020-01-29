Sport / Rugby

Six coaches, Six Nations and a slew of different tasks

29 January 2020
Eddie Jones. Picture: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/HENRY BROWNE
London — The 2020 Six Nations Championship starts on Saturday with four of the teams under new management after 2019’s World Cup in Japan.

Here is a look at the key tasks facing all six head coaches:

Eddie Jones, who turns 60 on Thursday, will hope England’s disappointment at losing the World Cup final to SA helps provide the fuel for their first Six Nations title in three years amid the ongoing furore over the salary-cap scandal engulfing disgraced Premiership champions Saracens.

The former Japan coach’s Red Rose contract expires in 2021 and this tournament could yet influence whether Jones, in charge of his native Australia when they lost the 2003 World Cup final to England, is still at the helm come the 2023 edition in France.

“My aim is to make England the greatest rugby team the world has ever seen,” Jones has said.

Gregor Townsend must rally his side after a lacklustre first-round exit at the World Cup that included defeats by Ireland and Japan.

An already tough task in which the Scots start the Championship away to Ireland — their last win in Dublin was 10 years ago — has not been made easier by Townsend’s decision to drop Finn Russell for the match after the star flyhalf failed to show up for training after a late-night drinking session.

“We’ve got to be better, we know that, that’s a key focus for us, starting with an away game this year,” Townsend has said.

Andy Farrell: Can the man who was deputy to Joe Schmidt revive an Ireland side still hurting from the pain of a World Cup that ended with a quarterfinal thrashing by New Zealand after a shock pool loss to Japan?

That’s the issue facing former dual-code international Farrell, whose son Owen is England’s captain, in what is his first senior head coach position.

“We’ve got a helluva team going into Scotland,” said a confident Farrell.

Wayne Pivac: Most new coaches inherit struggling sides, but the former policeman has taken over the reigning Grand Slam champions from Warren Gatland after his fellow New Zealander stood down after the World Cup.

Now the former Scarlets boss must decide how much and how quickly to change a Wales style of play that, while successful in Europe, could not get them past SA in a World Cup semifinal.

“I am very excited. The whole coaching group is, to be honest,” Pivac has said.

Fabien Galthie: After a World Cup in which France were arguably one red card away from reaching the semifinals before Sébastien Vahaamahina’s moment of madness cost them dearly against Wales, Galthie finds himself in charge of a youthful and talented side after succeeding Jacques Brunel.

A tough opener at home to England will be a good test for Les Bleus, whose backroom staff also now includes Shaun Edwards, the former Wales defence coach.

“We have a four-year vision and we have a shorter-term vision,” said Galthie.

Franco Smith: Any victory will do for new Italy interim coach Smith, with the Azzurri not having enjoyed a Championship success since a 22-19 win away to Scotland five years ago.

The South African was appointed after former Ireland fullback Conor O’Shea quit after a World Cup that ended with the frustration of Italy’s concluding match against New Zealand being cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Former Treviso coach Smith begins his Italy reign with a daunting trip away to title holders Wales.

“We want to find our DNA and play to our strengths,” Smith has said.

