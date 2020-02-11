Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: How the courts work — for Zuma and for all Jacob Zuma and his cronies may cry ‘political conspiracy’ at talk of an arrest warrant, but the media should know better BL PREMIUM

Our mainstream debate is obsessed with courts, but seems to know little about how they work

A hot topic in the debate — and some political reportage — is the arrest warrant served on Jacob Zuma. His supporters have been brewing up a media storm, complete with dire threats of a “fight back”, hints that Cyril Ramaphosa personally ordered the warrant, and the inevitable claim that the judge is conspiring with Pravin Gordhan.