LETTER: Trump, Zuma and sick notes

The similarities between the Zuma ANC and the Trump Republicans are remarkable. In both cases you have the majority party supporting its rogue president, come what may, for their own benefit, knowing (at least most of them) that his behaviour has been inappropriate, probably criminal and definitely striking at the core of the norms that govern a society under the rule of law.

Further similarities are appointing judges assumed to be sympathetic, capturing the state prosecutor (attorney-general William Barr/former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams), and rolling out highly paid lawyers to defend the indefensible with spurious arguments.

No doubt Donald Trump will use the Stalingrad defence, but nevertheless may eventually end up in the same boat as Jacob Zuma: tired out, pursued by the law, deserted by his friends, cornered, powerless and reduced to sending in fake sick notes.

Sydney Kaye. Cape Town

