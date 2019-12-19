Zuma insists he is the fall man in arms deal
Former president faces prospect of going on trial in May 2020 and a possible 25-year jail term
19 December 2019 - 19:24
Former president Jacob Zuma, who faces the prospect of a 25-year jail term if found guilty of corruption, insists he has been “used as a scapegoat” in the multibillion-rand arms deal.
If the state was “genuine” about investigating the arms deal, Zuma contends, it should have investigated “others closer to decision making”, including his political nemesis, former president Thabo Mbeki.
