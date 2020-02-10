Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Allegiances run deep, but when to break ranks? Leave at the first sign of betrayal, when the rules are broken — the breach of principle is always obvious BL PREMIUM

Republican senator Mitt Romney made history when he broke ranks and voted to convict President Donald Trump on the charge of abuse of power, despite knowing that would not swing the two-thirds majority required to remove him. He did it “subject to my own conscience” and in terms of his “oath to God”, to uphold the constitution of the US, thereby pledging allegiance to higher causes than a political party’s. His action is rare and laudable, regardless of your view on the matter.

Trump has already fired two impeachment witnesses of standing and there will, no doubt, be further revenge, however cold those may be when they’re served. Such is the game of politics.