JONNY STEINBERG: Why Ramaphosa can't do a Thatcher on the public sector

Is there a columnist left standing who has yet to shout at, insult or bemoan Cyril Ramaphosa? And are they all right? Or is Ramaphosa seeing something they cannot, precisely because he is a president, not a scribe?

Columnists face no consequences. People berate you whatever you write and then you write something else. Life goes on. A president who doesn’t think deeply might set his country on fire. The prospect focuses his mind.