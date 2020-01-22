Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s rat-like cunning could forestall fake news BL PREMIUM

Back in the days when print space was at a premium for reporters in the field (before the internet), Michael Holman, then Africa editor of the Financial Times, developed a series of tricks to ensure that when he called in to the FT foreign desk on a scratchy line from the equator, he was taken seriously.

Holman knew the one thing newsdesks hate is not having a story the competition has. News editors are defensive by nature. They don’t want to miss anything in case the editor asks why the next morning.