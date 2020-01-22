Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cadre deployment and Cyril Ramaphosa’s game of mirrors Under Jacob Zuma, cadre deployment devolved into chaos deployment, and became an exercise not in power and control but corruption and nepotism BL PREMIUM

Few ideas are more misunderstood than the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment. Most people think power comes with patronage and deploying “your people” to key positions is part of the game. They are half right.

There are many positions in the public service — “political appointments” — that fit this bill: chiefs of staff, spokespeople, and so on. These are at the discretion of the principal and inherently political.