NATASHA MARRIAN: 'Fightback' campaign fizzles out at the ANC's NEC The malcontents of the ANC's fightback faction, with their nostalgia for state capture, are hobbling the party's efforts to fix the economy

The supposed push against the minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting turned out to be a storm in a teacup, driven more by a disinformation strategy than facts.

It began when a comment by Deputy President David Mabuza was interpreted as an accusation that Gordhan had effectively lied to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the true state of the national power grid. The comment was in response to a question about whether the Eskom board and Gordhan had misled Ramaphosa, who announced in December there would be no load-shedding until mid-January. The president was embarrassingly proved wrong.