National DA leader not convinced Ramaphosa deliberately lied over Bosasa

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order that President Cyril Ramaphosa appear before parliament’s ethics committee over his CR17 election campaign funding was a “silly ruling”, says DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen also said he was not convinced Ramaphosa deliberately lied to the National Assembly over a R500,000 donation his campaign received from recently deceased Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.