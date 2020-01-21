DA leader not convinced Ramaphosa deliberately lied over Bosasa
21 January 2020 - 18:45
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order that President Cyril Ramaphosa appear before parliament’s ethics committee over his CR17 election campaign funding was a “silly ruling”, says DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Steenhuisen also said he was not convinced Ramaphosa deliberately lied to the National Assembly over a R500,000 donation his campaign received from recently deceased Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.