WANDILE SIHLOBO: Should SA boost its agricultural exports to China? Yes, it should, because SA's exports to China are almost negligible now, but both being members of Brics should help with trade

If you are an agribusiness or farmer in SA, it is almost impossible not to think about the possibility of expanding the footprint of your product to a big and growing market such as China. After all, the success of SA’s agricultural sector is, in part, linked to trade. SA exports nearly half its agricultural products a year in value terms, mainly throughout Africa and the EU.

More recently, Asia and the Far East (particularly China) have become a key growth frontier that present SA with new opportunities to expand its agricultural exports. Overall, Asia has accounted for a quarter of SA’s agricultural exports, with indications that SA can potentially increase its market presence substantially in the future.