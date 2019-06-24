How imbalance in chicken imports brings hardship under the guise of trade

But the chicken caucuses in both the US Senate and House of Representatives — funded by the American chicken industry — would never allow this, because it’s not actually about fair trade it is about protecting American jobs. As it is about protecting EU and Brazilian jobs. Yet when SA wants to protect SA jobs, the p-word is thrown at us. Apparently job theft is legal, but not job protection.

And job protection should be of critical importance at this point in SA, with the unemployment rate, as recently announced in Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey, now standing at 9.9-million — more unemployed individuals than in China, with its 1.4-billion people. SA simply can’t afford to allow more job losses, and the reality is that this is exactly what chicken dumping continues to cause.

If anything, the formal chicken industry on its own could create as many as 30,000 more jobs if dumping was curtailed to allow local producers to expand and fill the demand. If the US and EU allowed and facilitated exports instead of preventing them using technical barriers to trade, even more growth would be possible.

Interestingly, the business development support that is granted to SA business people by the US and Brazil goes to the importers, as Unati Speirs from the Emerging Black Importers and Exporters of SA (Ebiesa) so proudly confirms. So, instead of supporting a developing country’s economic advancement, the exporters enlist local business people to help them expand their markets. Such cynical serving of self-interest is nothing short of deplorable.

So, given that the developed world’s markets are closed to us for now, surely the rest of Africa is an export opportunity ripe for the picking? Of course it is, but only if we want to do to our neighbours what Brazil, the US and the EU are doing to us. It is disturbing to learn that this is exactly what Ebiesa means when it talks about “exporting” — the unsavoury game of pass the parcel with dubious Brazilian chicken that they send across our borders into the rest of Africa, rather than supporting efforts to make SA producers export-compliant and benefiting a huge SA value chain rather than their own bank accounts.

Surely we cannot justify exporting job theft to the rest of our continent? Unlike the importers, some of the big local producers are investing in countries north of our borders to support the development of domestic industries.

It is important to note that regardless of what industry players can and cannot do, international trade is a government-to-government process. Without the government negotiating trade agreements that will support local industry, exports will sadly never be a reality.

Several factors have contributed to the government’s reluctance to support the local industry in the past. Fortunately, there are encouraging signs that the tide is turning, notably the masterplan that is being developed as a joint effort of the government and the industry to create an enabling environment for industry growth through stakeholder collaboration and transformation.

However, exports should always be phase two in the project to make the local industry safe. The first step has to be to turn jobs theft into job creation by putting an end to reckless imports and dumping. After all, if the local chicken industry is destroyed by imports, there will be nothing to export.

• Baird is founder of FairPlay and Masemola is secretary-general of the Food and Allied Workers Union.