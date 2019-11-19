AfCFTA’s $3-trillion trade growth potential hinges on more manufacturing

If fully implemented, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will unlock significant but uneven growth opportunities on the continent.

Our research has found that some countries are now better placed than others to reap the rewards of intraregional trade. Countries with good trade integration and open economies are most likely to benefit economically from lower trade tariffs. However, numerous obstacles mean the tangible benefits of the agreement will probably be realised only from 2030.

SA stands to maximise the benefits of AfCFTA due to its existing strong connections across the continent and well-established manufacturing base. The country is next to chair the AU, starting in January 2020, and will be keen to facilitate progress in free trade on the continent under the agreement, especially as it is one of the nations with the greatest opportunities for growth. Smaller economies, such as those of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, also stand to benefit from the agreement due to existing favourable conditions — open economies, good infrastructure and supportive business environments.

Our research indicates that to unlock the full $3-trillion in growth potential that free trade will bring, governments and businesses in Africa need to fully support the AfCFTA agreement and prioritise it over the patchwork of regional and competing agreements in Africa.