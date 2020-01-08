LIQUID INVESTMENTS
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nitty-gritty of grapes pushes newcomers into niche wines
Damascene’s Jean Smit seeks to marry appellation to each variety
08 January 2020 - 05:00
Only a fraction of the 8,000 or so wines produced yearly in SA sell for more than R150 a bottle.
About 5,000 labels change hands at under R70. Most of these come from high-volume cellars: you need economies of scale to stay profitable at those price points, as well as fruit costs of under R6,000/ton. Growers with ample supplies of water can manage on this, but not those in the premium regions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.