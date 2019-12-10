What SA can do today to nurture green shoots of progress

The major steps SA needs to take to jump-start growth and breathe life into our ailing economy are well known and continually flagged. Implement greater fiscal discipline, tackle corruption, keep the lights on, loosen labour laws. This is a lot of things to do, and the sheer size of the challenge and tackling it with a government of differing ideological leanings means progress is inchingly slow.

We have a new Eskom CEO. There are signs that some of those involved in corruption are to be prosecuted. The requirement for unabridged birth certificates for children travelling to SA, which has hampered tourism, is finally to be done away with, and steps are being taken to lower the cost of doing business by automating registration and filing processes. The new economic advisory panel is tasked with assessing where we are as a country and suggesting fixes.

But while the big initiatives are debated there are things we can do today to help improve the country’s economic standing and investment case and build on the tiny green shoots of progress. And it is important that they are done now: SA is rapidly becoming a forgotten country and has stopped being talked about as an investment destination. Foreign portfolio investors are disenchanted and have voted with their feet by selling hundreds of billions of rand of locally listed shares this year, according to Bloomberg.

So what can we do now? Dispiriting power failures pose a huge threat to growth and, by extension, jobs and tax revenues. While I appreciate the enormity of the challenge to fix Eskom, a new CEO has been announced and the best thing he can do is share his plan and implement it without fear of political interference.

What can also be done in a short time frame is the announcement of a balance sheet restructuring plan that is effective and can be realistically implemented. Stabilisation of the grid by firmly addressing the operational issues is a must do now too; we need to hear how this will be tackled.

Deputy finance minister David Masondo said last week that SA has to implement the Treasury’s “Going for Growth” strategy if the country is to attract domestic and foreign direct investment, boost export performance and be globally competitive.