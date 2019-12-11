Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Debt, darkness, incoherence: the best government can do? The ruling party has taken the nation’s resources for granted and has failed to be an adequate custodian BL PREMIUM

I have a friend called Bruce Nhleko who runs a successful manufacturing and packaging enterprise. Not long ago, when we were chatting about life and business, he said: “If you take things for granted, the things you have been granted will be taken away.” Such advice would be handy for the SA government.

The privilege of being in government comes with the responsibility of being the custodians of the nation’s resources. The licence granted by society comes with the simple condition: “do the best you can”. The state of the nation’s resources — declining public infrastructure, state enterprises and political institutions — indicates that somewhere between the granting of the right to govern and the execution of this mandate something has gone amiss.