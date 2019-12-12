Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: A wish for transformation through economic growth Privatisation, and not raised taxes, in 2020 will spur the thriving business sector the economy needs to avoid stagnation BL PREMIUM

SA is near the top of the global league when it comes to the rewards for holding money. About 3% after inflation is now on offer. Only Mexico has higher real short-term interest rates. SA is also close to the bottom of the global third-quarter 2019 growth league. This is no coincidence. It is the result of destructive policies.

Such an unnatural state of economic affairs — still very expensive money — combined with still highly depressed economic activity, has clearly not been at all good for SA business. The average real return on invested capital (cash in-cash out) has declined sharply, by about a quarter since 2012. Companies have responded by producing less, investing less, employing fewer workers and paying out more of the cash they generate in dividends.