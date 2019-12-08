GAVIN RICH: Cricket must learn rugby’s path to success

While cricket dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week, national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was putting the finishing touches to the Springbok management team for next year and the Blitzbokke sent out a message of intent by winning the first leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Why do I squeeze those disparate elements into one thought process? Because though they may seem unrelated, there is a need to assess the direction one sport appears to have taken and relate it to the path being followed by the other. Perhaps then we can better understand where cricket went wrong and what is needed to put it right.

First, let’s look at that win by the Blitzbokke. What was noticeable to anyone watching the Dubai tournament was how the sevens players referenced their 15-a-side counterparts and the extra motivation they now have to continue the momentum created by the Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan.

Which brings Erasmus’s role into focus. Light can be shed on the value of him occupying more than the narrowly defined role of Springbok head coach by looking back on the genesis of the current sevens success story.

It was Erasmus, in his previous role of GM: high performance teams for the SA Rugby Union, who first engaged Neil Powell as the national sevens coach. He did not have the power he has now, but it was Erasmus who decided not to re-engage Paul Treu when his contract came to an end.

Erasmus is not as hands-on when it comes to the coaching and managing of the sevens team as he was with the Boks in the past two years, and will continue to be after Jacques Nienaber is announced as the new Bok head coach. But he was heavily involved in contracting and deciding which players should take the sevens pathway to the big time.

It was his call that directed some of the Blitzbokke to the conventional code, and in some cases when he saw that they were not working out at fifteens he suggested they return to sevens.

The point is that the sevens Boks and the 15-man Boks function on a symbiotic relationship and someone has to oversee and direct it. That is Erasmus’s responsibility, as is the bigger task of ensuring that the country’s young talent is channelled through the national age-group teams and systems.

He knows the Springboks cannot expect to attain consistency in performance if the rest of the prongs that make up SA’s rugby machine are not functioning correctly.

So now let’s bring in former Proteas cricket captain Graeme Smith. The possibility is still on the table that he will take over as national director of cricket and it seems Cricket SA are determined to get him involved.