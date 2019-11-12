Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Rural boarding schools can again be leadership nurseries BL PREMIUM

I’ve watched the Rugby World Cup final six times. It’s brilliant on TV but my favourite coverage is out of the British newspapers, which are particularly good when England lose something.

“England were up against a team whose culture is to stop and destroy,” noted former British & Irish Lions flyhalf Stuart Barnes in The Times, wondering how it was he’d forgotten writing before the 2015 final that “defences win World Cups” but that there were exceptions.