Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Sport is a very good thing from the sidelines It's been a hell of a year to sit in front of a television and wallow in the magnificence

The man at the bar was talking money. The bar was the Horse and Mill in Colesberg. There was cricket on the telly, beer in the belly and a fellow drinker to talk at and occasionally to.

The man at the bar was talking about money in sport. He had all the figures. Players in the Premier League took home millions of rand per week. Springbok rugby players earned R4m-R5m a year just playing for the Springboks. They earned more from their unions. I didn’t catch how much cricketers earned, and he was a little iffy on the salaries of PSL players.