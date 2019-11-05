Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Rugby World Cup exposes cracks but also cements us together Challenges to social progress cannot be looked at through a binary lens BL PREMIUM

The Springbok World Cup win against the English has in many ways opened old wounds and in many other ways reminded us that despite the challenges we face in our individual economic and social contexts there certainly are opportunities for us to tackle those challenges with a unified voice.

In Rwanda, Umuganda is the national cleanup day during which Rwandan nationals take to the streets to clean up on the last Saturday of every month. It is reported that it is compulsory for those who are able-bodied and aged between 18 and 65 years; failure to comply may result in a fine. Ours should be an endeavour towards understanding that challenges to social progress cannot be attended to in binaries, but rather in understanding that nuance becomes the most important tool on the path towards inclusive socioeconomic growth.