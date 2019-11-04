Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: As it is with the Boks, so let it be with the Proteas The national cricket team is at a similar low as were the Springboks before the arrival of Rassie Erasmus. Could Graeme Smith with Gerald Majola as CEO be the answer? BL PREMIUM

Are there any more Rassies out there? Cricket is in desperate need of its own Rassie Erasmus. The glorious success of the Springboks has cast a glaring spotlight on cricket’s shortcomings and apparent inability to start changing its fortunes.

It is fair to say the Boks had reached an equivalent low to the current Proteas on the field when Rassie took over. And there were administration issues too, though not nearly as serious as cricket’s at the moment.