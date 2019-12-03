Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Five investment warning signs BL PREMIUM

Five signs you’re about to make a bad investment decision:

You are being influenced by someone who isn’t a professional. People don’t always get into trouble on their own. They often have help from a spouse egging them on or a friend or co-worker. You might ask for advice and get bad ideas in return. You might be offered unsolicited advice that you later wish you hadn’t taken. That’s not to say that just because someone’s not a financial adviser they can’t give good advice. But any number of things can happen, so it’s worth considering exactly who is inspiring or encouraging you to invest, and why.