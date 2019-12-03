Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: SA should focus on growing the economy, not on ratings agencies’ views BL PREMIUM

SA policymakers are gripped by paralysis while they wait to see whether we will successfully avert a credit rating downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service, the last ratings agency to keep the country on investment grade, despite having recently revised its outlook to negative.

It is a truism that a credit downgrade would have material negative implications for the domestic economy. Our debt servicing costs have already been growing at an average pace of 13% per annum. The third-quarter GDP numbers, coming in at a contraction of 0.6%, will anchor the ratings agencies’ views that SA is struggling to use the tools available to it to galvanise growth sustainably.