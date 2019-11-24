S&P outlook heightens pressure on government to show progress
24 November 2019 - 17:20
S&P Global Ratings’ widely expected downgrade of SA’s ratings outlook has intensified pressure on the government to show progress in its effort to arrest a deterioration in its fiscal position and avoid further downgrades that may burden the economy with higher borrowing costs.
However, the decision will probably leave markets unstirred on Monday as investors look forward to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s February budget, analysts said.
