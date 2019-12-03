Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: No prizes for having guessed Sredojević’s fate at Zamalek BL PREMIUM

The warning signs were there from day one, and perhaps coach Milutin Sredojević should have heeded them before signing on the dotted line with Egyptian giants Zamalek in August.

This is a club that often changes coaches with the regularity of the infamous late-night government reshuffles that were a hallmark of former president Jacob Zuma’s regime, and the former Orlando Pirates coach should have listened to the many observers who warned him about the unpredictable nature of eccentric Zamalek owner Mortada Mansour.