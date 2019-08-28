Sport / Soccer MNINAWA NTLOKO: Milutin Sredojevic can rubbish reports all day long but the recorder has the last say Former Orlando Pirates coach’s denial that he was heading to Zamalek brings back memories of a sensational interview involving a serious case of amnesia BL PREMIUM

I have sat behind this desk, this keyboard and this beautiful monitor for many moons and one of the most important lessons I’ve learnt over the years is always to record interviews.

Recording interviews was not a big thing during my early days at Business Day but I remember vividly that my editors insisted it was a good idea to lean towards this practice when I joined the paper many years ago as a lanky kid from the Eastern Cape.