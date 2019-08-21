He vehemently denied what had been stated in a Saturday morning report on the football website Kingfut.com — quoting Zamalek’s eccentric president Mortada Mansour saying the coach had agreed to join his club — that any agreement had been made for him to join the Egyptian giant.

Sredojevic called the report “total nonsense” and said he had been “travelling to see my mother who is sick [with breast cancer] in Serbia”.

He added: “But if he [Mansour] really wants me he needs to fork out millions.”

And: “That is total nonsense about the other guy [Mansour]. How is it mathematically possible to do the things [travel logistics] in that way?

“He has been begging me to come to his team and whatever. Maybe I will even go. But the point is I have not signed anything‚ I have not agreed anything.”

And yet, just over 24 hours later‚ the first pictures started being posted on Twitter of Sredojevic arriving in Cairo. That seemed a quick change of mind. Zamalek soon posted a video clip on YouTube of Sredojevic next to his new chair‚ Mansour.

It was during the previous night‚ trying to cover Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-1 MTN8 win against Bloem Celtic in Atteridgeville‚ that I was distracted by three Egyptian football writers reaching me on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Micho‚ they said‚ had denied speaking to me in a report in the Egyptian media — as far as I have been able to establish‚ on the website Filgoal.com — and making the statements he had made about Mansour‚ and his denial of joining Zamalek.

I was badgered throughout Sunday‚ asked if I wanted to “clear my name”‚ as people‚ and the media‚ in Egypt were saying I was a liar who fabricates reports.

Eventually‚ out of respect for Sredojevic‚ I sent the recording of the phone interview to the journalists on Sunday night. Some apparently wrote reports on it.