Sredojevic ‘relieved’ to be in Egypt after exit from Bucs

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he is “relieved” to be in Egypt following his unceremonious departure from the Premiership giants.

The 49-year-old Serbian-born coach‚ who had a convincing preseason, beating Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup‚ shocked football fans by resigning from Pirates on Friday night, citing personal reasons. The announcement came just 24 hours before Bucs’ 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Highlands Park.

On Saturday, Zamalek president Mortada Mansour let the cat out the bag by announcing Sredojevic would be the Cairo team’s new coach.

Sredojevic‚ who is the 23rd coaching change at the club in five years‚ said he is happy to be back on the training field to serve Zamalek fans and Egyptian football.

“Relieved that terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being and hardworking coach serving wholeheartedly Orlando Pirates and SA football with sleepless nights and tireless days is back like fish in the water to football training field to serve Zamalek and Egyptian football‚” the coach tweeted.

The Serbian had one year remaining on his three-year contract with the Buccaneers‚ whom he returned to for a second stint in 2017.

Sredojevic’s reference to a “terrible week threatening to destroy me as [a] human being” appears to be a reference to a report in last weekend’s Sunday World that a charge of indecent exposure has been opened against him at the Norwood police station.