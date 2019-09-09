Sport / Soccer

Sredojevic takes less than a month to win a trophy at Zamalek

Pressure is off after the former Pirates coach after his side wins Egyptian Cup

09 September 2019 - 14:41 Mark Gleeson
Milutin Sredojevic. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
It has taken Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic less than a month to achieve at new club Zamalek what he failed to do in just over two seasons at Orlando Pirates after leading the Egyptian side to success in the Egyptian Cup on Sunday night.

New Moroccan striker Achraf Bencharki emerged as the hero of the final with two goals in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Alexandria to take the trophy for a sixth time in seven years.

A trophy for Sredojevic will allow him a less-pressured platform for the next few months in the demanding world of Arab football as he gets ready for the new season.

Sunday’s cup final was the final act of last season with the conclusion of the campaign delayed because of the break enforced by Egypt hosting the Africa Cup of Nations finals in June and July.

Zamalek went ahead in the 52nd minute through Youssef Ibrahim, and Bencharki extended the lead 11 minutes before completing the rout seven minutes from time.

It was only the fourth game in charge of the Cairo giants for Sredojevic since his surprise move from Pirates in August.

He will now turn his attention to the African Champions League where Zamalek travel this weekend to Senegal to meet Generation Foot in the first leg of their second-round tie.

During Sredojevic’s tenure with Pirates they were league runners-up twice and reached the Telkom Knockout final‚ where Baroka FC upset them on post-match penalties.

His last club success was in the league in Sudan in 2011 with Al Hilal but after that he went to coach the national teams of Rwanda and Uganda.

