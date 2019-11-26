WANDILE SIHLOBO: More figs and guavas will help the poor
Rise in labour-intensive practices aligns with broad vision for agriculture
26 November 2019 - 14:46
Inclusive expansion in production in the next years needs to prioritise labour-intensive and globally sought-after products. Pursuing this goal requires effort, but not much in the way of new ingenuity as the country is already on this trajectory.
It is encouraging to note that about two-thirds of the 880,000 primary agricultural jobs in the third quarter of 2019 were in horticulture and field crops, which are labour-intensive agricultural subsectors.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.