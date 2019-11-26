Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: More figs and guavas will help the poor Rise in labour-intensive practices aligns with broad vision for agriculture BL PREMIUM

Inclusive expansion in production in the next years needs to prioritise labour-intensive and globally sought-after products. Pursuing this goal requires effort, but not much in the way of new ingenuity as the country is already on this trajectory.

It is encouraging to note that about two-thirds of the 880,000 primary agricultural jobs in the third quarter of 2019 were in horticulture and field crops, which are labour-intensive agricultural subsectors.