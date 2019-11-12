WANDILE SIHLOBO: Poultry master plan can set the scene for agricultural success
The plan, released by minister Ebrahim Patel, has been met with enthusiasm
12 November 2019 - 14:39
Turn to SA political leaders’ economic speeches these days and you will often see mention of agriculture being among the sectors that will boost our economic fortunes and create jobs in rural areas. For a long time this has been stated without a clear practical execution plan.
The National Development Plan (NDP) is one of the few documents that comes close to providing a framework for achieving this ambition. This is through its identification, in chapter six, of agricultural subsectors that should be a key focus for development — mainly horticulture — and the processes to be followed to unlock the value of agricultural production. There is a need for irrigation systems, market linkages and increased investment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.