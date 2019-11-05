Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Drier weather conditions cast a worrying shadow over SA’s agriculture sector The latest data suggests a growing likelihood of a poor harvest for SA as the rainfall outlook dries up BL PREMIUM

Over the past few months I have argued that we should not worry much about SA's current heatwave and that rainfall could soon provide some relief. This was based on the SA Weather Service’s views in its Seasonal Climate Watch published on September 30 2019.

The agency indicated that the central and eastern regions of SA were likely to receive above-normal rainfall between November 2019 and January 2020. This, of course, would have been timely given that this is a critical period for planting decisions for most summer crops, particularly maize, sunflower seed, soybeans, sorghum, peanuts and dry beans.