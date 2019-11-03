ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Transitional government in South Sudan a priority in UN and AU talks
SA chairs Security Council, focusing on strengthening UN conflict prevention, relations with regional African organisations and organising Middle East debate
03 November 2019 - 16:29
SA chaired the UN Security Council in October, focusing on themes such as Women and Security, Silencing The Guns by 2020, strengthening the UN’s relations with African regional organisations, conflict prevention, and organising debate on the Middle East and the Palestinian question.
SA also oversaw discussions on the renewal of the mandates of UN missions in Abyei, Darfur, Western Sahara, Libya and Haiti.
