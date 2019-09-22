Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: African, Caribbean and Pacific states urged to reduce EU dependence Policy seminar holds lessons about bloc negotiations with external powers as continent seeks to implement its free-trade area BL PREMIUM

As Africa seeks to implement its recently established continental free-trade area (AfCFTA), it is worth assessing some of the lessons about bloc negotiations with external powers learnt from a policy seminar held in Barbados on “Comparative Region-Building in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific”.

The meeting was hosted by the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) group of states secretariat in Brussels; the University of the West Indies; the Caribbean Community (Caricom); and the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Institute For Pan-African Thought and Conversation.