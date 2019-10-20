Opinion ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Economic woes have reduced Africa’s crippled giants to shadow boxers Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari visited SA despite pressure to cancel his trip, but a lack of political will and deep mistrust still characterise the relationship BL PREMIUM

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s three-day state visit to SA in October took some political courage.

He was under enormous pressure not to travel to Johannesburg after the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerian businesses that led to about 600 of its citizens (many of them professionals) being evacuated back home. About 500,000 Nigerians are thought to live in SA.