ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Economic woes have reduced Africa’s crippled giants to shadow boxers
Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari visited SA despite pressure to cancel his trip, but a lack of political will and deep mistrust still characterise the relationship
20 October 2019 - 16:45
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s three-day state visit to SA in October took some political courage.
He was under enormous pressure not to travel to Johannesburg after the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerian businesses that led to about 600 of its citizens (many of them professionals) being evacuated back home. About 500,000 Nigerians are thought to live in SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.