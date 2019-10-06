Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Who will be a stretcher-bearer for Gandhi’s legacy? The Indian government is crossing the world seeking to put up statues for the 150th birthday of that country’s revered leader BL PREMIUM

Last week marked Mahatma (the “Great Soul”) Gandhi’s 150th birthday commemoration. He lived in SA for 21 years, from 1893 to 1914, during which he honed much of his satyagraha passive resistance civil rights methods.

Gandhi’s beliefs inspired leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere and Kenneth Kaunda as well as seven Nobel peace laureates of African descent: Ralph Bunche, Albert Luthuli, Martin Luther King jnr, Anwar Sadat, Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama.