Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: SA would do well to catch the aquaculture wave There is rising demand worldwide for cultivated seafood and freshwater fish — and SA has not even scratched the surface

As the 2019 Investment Conference nears (November 5-7) we remain curious about what will emerge on the investment agenda going into year 2020.

Now is certainly an opportune time to spotlight some of the subsectors that offer sustainable growth and development for the SA economy. There are a number of policy frameworks in place aimed at enabling aquaculture: Operation Phakisa, the National Aquaculture Strategic Framework and the Aquaculture Development and Enhancement Programme.