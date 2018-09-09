The danger of SA’s watered-down marine protections

The process of declaring a network of 21 new marine protected areas in South Africa has stalled, endangering unique ecosystems and hampering the growth of SA’s marine economy.

On February 3 2016, the minister of environmental affairs published draft notices to declare 21 new marine protected areas, for which she was widely applauded.

This initiated a comprehensive public participation process, which ended on May 3 2016. But nothing has been said on the outcomes of the public participation process.

Just 0.4% of SA’s exclusive economic zone is formally protected. The 21 marine protected areas would ensure that more than 5% of our marine environment is properly protected and managed in an ecologically representative system of protected areas.

This would contribute to marine protection targets our government has committed to in both domestic policy and international instruments.

The benefits of SA’s proposed marine protected area network are unquestionable. The network would protect a representative set of ecosystem types and species, many of which are found only in South Africa.