Without institutional rebuilding water security will remain a pipe dream
In the past decade, there has been a loss of competence and continuity in the affairs of this precious resource
Water provides useful reflections of what is going on in the wider world. So those pictures of Johannesburg residents filling baths ahead of Rand Water’s threatened three-day shutdown of supply reflected a lack of trust in a venerable public institution.
At the same time, the National Planning Commission was holding a consultative meeting in the Union Buildings to discuss a 129-page document on the concept of “water security” and why it should be the basis for a new water policy.
Across the country, residents of many towns and villages could explain water security more succinctly. If water always comes out of the tap when you turn it on, that’s a useful first step, particularly if it looks and smells OK and doesn’t make you sick when you drink it.
Only about 60% of South Africans enjoy that privilege and, according to StatsSA’s household surveys, that proportion is steadily declining. The proportion of households that pay for water is falling even faster, contributing to the bankruptcy of many municipalities.
But water security goes beyond the household tap. If you lose your job because the chicken farm where you work in Standerton closes because the chickens are dying of thirst, you don’t have water security. The same applies to bed and breakfast operators in the Eastern Cape who are going out of business because they can’t offer guests a morning shower.
At a larger scale, because Cape Town failed to take the right decisions and make the right investments at the right time, it wasn’t water secure. The cost in jobs and income was immense.
Unusually — and happily — Eskom has been water secure, despite its many other problems. It has not had to close power stations because they are short of cooling water, as happens occasionally even in rich countries like the US and France. Equally surprising, despite our variable natural and political climate, many farmers are still sufficiently water secure to feed the country and make a living — although those currently suffering one of the Karoo’s nastier droughts don’t feel that way.
So water security is elusive and depends where you are and what you do. What these examples also show is that when you have water security, water becomes invisible. You take it for granted. For SA as a whole that desirable future in which we can take water security for granted remains a distant dream. Yet water was almost invisible in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, featuring just twice, in passing.
Water was similarly peripheral in Ramaphosa’s appointment of ministers. Ever since former president FW de Klerk used it as a safe place to park apartheid hawk Magnus Malan, the water department has found itself in a series of unhappy ad hoc relationships. First with forestry, then environment and now human settlements — apparently even a marriage with fisheries was considered until it was pointed out that most of SA’s commercial fish swim in salt water while the water department manages the fresh kind.
Part of the problem is that there is little understanding of what water management is actually about. The primary work of the department is to manage water in rivers and underground; its other business is the thankless task of supporting and regulating the water in the pipes business of the municipalities. Its placement with human settlements, which will obviously be more interested in the tail than the dog, is thus not going to help it deal with the long-term challenge of managing our fickle water resources.
The department itself is a case study of state destruction. The auditor-general and various parliamentarians have described it as bankrupt and in a state of collapse. What grabbed the headlines was the series of irregular adventures by Nomvula Mokonyane, its previous political custodian, which left it owing an unfunded R2bn. An immediate consequence is the noisy cohort of more than 3,000 school-leavers, promised jobs as barefoot plumbers to fix the country’s copious leaks, who are now demanding to know when and where they can sign on.
There is a less obvious but more serious long-term consequence of a decade of nepotism in which qualified officials — black and white — were shunted aside as a succession of new ministers brought in their own top management. Directors-general and acting directors-general changed even faster than ministers, with 10 in just over a decade. The resulting loss of competence and continuity is cited by the auditor-general and other commentators as a case study of how not to manage a public service — and clear motivation to professionalise the public service and remove the appointment of officials from political control.
The complicated business of water is not learnt in a day, so it is hardly surprising that much institutional memory and understanding has been lost. With it has gone much of the state’s capacity to train the new graduates who will be needed in ever greater numbers to deal with the complex challenges of doing more for society with the same amount of water, which in the face of climate change and uncontrolled human impacts, looks daily less secure.
Gauteng, for instance, will have to reduce its per capita water consumption by 3% a year for the next five years if it does not want to risk its own day zero — a consequence of political delays to the next phase of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.
Poorly conceived projects, pandering to special interests — the Mzimvubu project whose water no-one wants, the unnecessary desalination of declining mine drainage flows among them — will have to be weeded out. Priority will rather have to be given to a more recent legacy: completing, managing and funding the operation of ill-advised large rural supply projects such as the Giyani catastrophe that will drain municipal resources long into the future. And then there are all those municipal sewage works to be fixed.
This listing helps explain why the water sector has been so shoddily treated. It is too complicated and detailed for the politicians to engage. Unlike electricity and Eskom, water crises tend to be dispersed and out of sight. They don’t demand such focused attention until a failure like Cape Town happens — and even then it will eventually rain again and resolve the problem.
At best, we could hope for a process of slow institutional rebuilding. But sound institutions require competent architects, committed builders and energetic project managers. And water’s architecture has already been undermined by another element of the past decade’s unhappy legacy. A new water law is circulating that would put local government regulation and natural resource management into a single statute and organisational structure.
Even Kader Asmal, keen though he was to have a grand “water code” to his name, realised that this would not work, nor pass constitutional muster. But it is the shaky foundation for a proposed “master plan”, 22 pages of hundreds of actions to be driven by mobilising a McKinsey-style “Phakisa” task force.
In the face of this confusion, the reflections on the distant horizon will be found to be a mirage and the prospect of water security for the people and country will continue to be the stuff of dreams.
• Muller, a visiting adjunct professor at the Wits University School of Governance, is a former director-general of water affairs and national planning commissioner