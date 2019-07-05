Without institutional rebuilding water security will remain a pipe dream

Unusually — and happily — Eskom has been water secure, despite its many other problems. It has not had to close power stations because they are short of cooling water, as happens occasionally even in rich countries like the US and France. Equally surprising, despite our variable natural and political climate, many farmers are still sufficiently water secure to feed the country and make a living — although those currently suffering one of the Karoo’s nastier droughts don’t feel that way.

So water security is elusive and depends where you are and what you do. What these examples also show is that when you have water security, water becomes invisible. You take it for granted. For SA as a whole that desirable future in which we can take water security for granted remains a distant dream. Yet water was almost invisible in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, featuring just twice, in passing.

Water was similarly peripheral in Ramaphosa’s appointment of ministers. Ever since former president FW de Klerk used it as a safe place to park apartheid hawk Magnus Malan, the water department has found itself in a series of unhappy ad hoc relationships. First with forestry, then environment and now human settlements — apparently even a marriage with fisheries was considered until it was pointed out that most of SA’s commercial fish swim in salt water while the water department manages the fresh kind.

Part of the problem is that there is little understanding of what water management is actually about. The primary work of the department is to manage water in rivers and underground; its other business is the thankless task of supporting and regulating the water in the pipes business of the municipalities. Its placement with human settlements, which will obviously be more interested in the tail than the dog, is thus not going to help it deal with the long-term challenge of managing our fickle water resources.

The department itself is a case study of state destruction. The auditor-general and various parliamentarians have described it as bankrupt and in a state of collapse. What grabbed the headlines was the series of irregular adventures by Nomvula Mokonyane, its previous political custodian, which left it owing an unfunded R2bn. An immediate consequence is the noisy cohort of more than 3,000 school-leavers, promised jobs as barefoot plumbers to fix the country’s copious leaks, who are now demanding to know when and where they can sign on.

There is a less obvious but more serious long-term consequence of a decade of nepotism in which qualified officials — black and white — were shunted aside as a succession of new ministers brought in their own top management. Directors-general and acting directors-general changed even faster than ministers, with 10 in just over a decade. The resulting loss of competence and continuity is cited by the auditor-general and other commentators as a case study of how not to manage a public service — and clear motivation to professionalise the public service and remove the appointment of officials from political control.

The complicated business of water is not learnt in a day, so it is hardly surprising that much institutional memory and understanding has been lost. With it has gone much of the state’s capacity to train the new graduates who will be needed in ever greater numbers to deal with the complex challenges of doing more for society with the same amount of water, which in the face of climate change and uncontrolled human impacts, looks daily less secure.

Gauteng, for instance, will have to reduce its per capita water consumption by 3% a year for the next five years if it does not want to risk its own day zero — a consequence of political delays to the next phase of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.