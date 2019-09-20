Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Rica ruling adds to the pressure to clean up the spooks Groundbreaking judgment is good news for all South Africans, not just those who have been paranoid about surveillance BL PREMIUM

“To anyone who has been listening, everything I have told you is public knowledge.” As a journalist I have heard these words countless times when speaking to government officials and politicians on the phone in a bid to get context while working on a story.

I have also been asked — which I’m sure many can attest to — to put my phone on airplane mode, switch it off and put it in my handbag when meeting so-called sources. We have been living in a state of paranoia for years, all because of the fear that we are being spied on by elements in the state.