Landmark Rica ruling impresses even ultimate whistle-blower Edward Snowden

“Wow,” read a tweet posted on Tuesday by Edward Snowden, the American whistle-blower, now exiled in Russia, who five years ago leaked classified information from the National Security Agency.

Snowden was reacting to reports of a judgment by Roland Sutherland in the Pretoria high court the same day, declaring unconstitutional bulk surveillance as well as various aspects of SA’s surveillance legislation, the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication‑Related Information Act (Rica) of 2002.

Most South Africans are familiar with the acronym Rica, though the full name is a mouthful. And while the public’s experience of Rica is limited to registering SIM cards for their mobile devices, this is not what the case was about. Rica is also the authority under which the state is lawfully entitled to engage in targeted surveillance after making an application to the designated judge. One of the subjects of such surveillance was the investigative journalist and co-MD of amaBhungane, Sam Sole.

Sole discovered quite fortuitously that he had been placed under surveillance. In 2015, when the Zuma spy tapes saga hit the headlines, former president Jacob Zuma’s attorney attached to court papers extracts from intercepted conversations involving Sole from 2008. This revelation prompted applications by Sole to the state security agency for the records of the interception under the Promotion of Access to Information Act. Sole was given two interception directions authorised by the designated judge under Rica, which extended the original interception direction (which was not available) for a successive period of six months.