JEREMY THOMAS: Investors turn from Naspers jalopy to sexier ride in Prosus The Amsterdam-listed company dons a new face and puts distance between it and the mother company

Now that Naspers has shed its sexiest bits, given them a Dutch accent, and put them in Prosus, the company looks somewhat like the print-driven jalopy of 40 years ago.

Naspers was heading that way after MultiChoice got its own JSE listing in February, but these days you have to lift the bonnet, fiddle with a few wires and maybe hit it with a spanner to see what makes it tick.