JEREMY THOMAS: Burnt fingers prove cast-in-stone truisms don't always come true PSG Konsult's buyback scheme made a poorer man of me after some promising early returns

I have been a contented client of PSG since appointing its Konsult division to manage my retirement assets a few years ago. Indeed, after a chance meeting with the grandee of the firm, Jannie Mouton, at a Sunday Times dinner, I have been a fan of most things PSG does.

I admire its wealth management side for not just staying afloat in this dreary economy but actually growing — despite paying me my monthly tip. But I also like the kind of mini-Naspers the group has become, beyond its seismic investment in Capitec.