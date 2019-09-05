Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: Desperate times, but not as serious as Russia, Brazil or Rwanda Doing business in SA has its problems, but these can be found in virtually every other country in the world BL PREMIUM

There have been more than 60 governments in Italy since World War 2, a point lovingly made in London by whichever junior was manning the Lex column turret at the FT that weekend.

“Desperate, but not serious,” the journo wrote, quoting La Dolce Vita screenwriter Ennio Flaiano’s observation of Roman politics in the 1960s.