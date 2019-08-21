Sars suspends polemic Moyane-era IT chief

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has suspended its controversial IT chief, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, bringing the number of Tom Moyane-era executives facing disciplinary action to five.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane, who was appointed by the former commissioner, appeared before the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

She was, however, forced to apologise for the testimony she had given at the commission, headed by retired judge Robert Nugent, after she could not answer basic questions and instead went off on tangents about the Drakensberg Boys Choir, smoking areas and breastfeeding.

The tax agency was decimated under the leadership of Moyane, who was fired in 2018. Governance failures at the institution during his reign were partly credited with revenue shortfalls that saw a VAT increase in 2018 for the first time in more than two decades, hurting the country’s poorest.

On Wednesday, Sars announced that Makhekhe-Mokhuane was placed on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct.