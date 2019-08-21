Sars suspends polemic Moyane-era IT chief
She was forced to apologise for testimony she gave at the Nugent commission of inquiry, after she could not answer basic questions
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has suspended its controversial IT chief, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, bringing the number of Tom Moyane-era executives facing disciplinary action to five.
Makhekhe-Mokhuane, who was appointed by the former commissioner, appeared before the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.
She was, however, forced to apologise for the testimony she had given at the commission, headed by retired judge Robert Nugent, after she could not answer basic questions and instead went off on tangents about the Drakensberg Boys Choir, smoking areas and breastfeeding.
The tax agency was decimated under the leadership of Moyane, who was fired in 2018. Governance failures at the institution during his reign were partly credited with revenue shortfalls that saw a VAT increase in 2018 for the first time in more than two decades, hurting the country’s poorest.
On Wednesday, Sars announced that Makhekhe-Mokhuane was placed on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct.
The precautionary suspension took effect immediately.
The tax agency, however said the suspensions were precautionary in nature and did not amount to findings of any wrong-doing. It would not provide any further information.
Last month, Sars suspended three executives who were among Moyane’s close allies, and included Luther Lebelo, the man who was dubbed Moyane’s “hitman” at the Nugent inquiry.
Lebelo, the group executive of employee relations, Hlengani Mathebula, the chief officer of governance, international relations, strategy and communication, and Teboho Mokoena, the chief officer for human capital and development, have also been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.
Last October, Sars's head of legal, Refiloe Mokoena, who was allegedly at the centre of granting the controversial Gupta family a reported R420m VAT refund was suspended.
Sars said the suspensions were part of the ongoing comprehensive review of the tax authority's entire leadership by commissioner Edward Kieswetter in terms of good governance and in response to the report and recommendations made by Nugent.
Nugent found, among others, that Moyane lacked integrity and had colluded with consultants Bain to implement a restructuring that severely weakened the tax agency. Moyane was fired in November 2018 in line with recommendations of the inquiry.
Kieswetter took up the position of commissioner in May 2019.