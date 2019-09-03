National

Sars Act amendments proposed by Nugent due for 2020

03 September 2019 - 15:05 Linda Ensor
Ismail Momoniat. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Ismail Momoniat. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Amendments to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Act to take account of the recommendations of the Nugent commission of inquiry into Sars will be tabled in parliament early next year, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told MPs on Tuesday.

The amendments will relate to governance issues; the role of the inspector-general, and the appointment and removal procedures for the Sars commissioner; and for the soon to be created position of deputy commissioner.

The cabinet has adopted most of the proposals of the Nugent commission.

Momoniat told a joint meeting of the standing committee on finance and the select committee on finance that separate legislation will be introduced in 2020 with the aim of strengthening the role of the tax ombud.

The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, investigated the tax administration and governance at Sars and probed the consequences of the changes introduced by former commissioner Tom Moyane. The commission recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately remove Moyane from his position as it found that a massive failure of governance took place under his watch.

The commission also recommended that the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) consider criminal prosecution for Moyane’s award of a contract to Bain & Company for the restructuring of Sars, which led to a severe depletion of its tax-gathering capabilities.

The commission recommended that an inspector-general be created for Sars; that the position of deputy commissioner be created; and that Sars have the investigative capacity to deal with illicit trade.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

New NPA unit to study offences arising from inquiries into Sars, PIC and state capture

Through the establishment of the directorate, Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified the state’s campaign against corruption and state capture, the ...
National
5 months ago

Moyane not entitled to lead Sars — Ramaphosa

President dismisses Zuma’s intervention, describing his backing of axed tax boss as irrelevant
National
9 months ago

Sars inquiry gives Cyril Ramaphosa its interim report

It is likely that Nugent, who heads the inquiry, will recommend that Moyane be fired
National
11 months ago

The consultants in Moyane’s pocket

A phalanx of consultancies, auditors and law firms seem to have assisted Tom Moyane in gutting the revenue service during his devastating reign
Features
10 months ago

Most read

1.
Sars Act amendments proposed by Nugent due for ...
National
2.
No court can release you from debt review
Money
3.
SABC CEO tells inquiry of ‘dire situation’ after ...
National / Media
4.
Elders support SA’s plans for universal health ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Growth too low to meet revenue target, says Mark Kingon

Economy

SA cannot give sovereignty to international lenders, Sars’s Kieswetter warns

Economy

Sars chief suspends IT executive in clean-up drive

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.