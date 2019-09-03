Sars Act amendments proposed by Nugent due for 2020

Amendments to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Act to take account of the recommendations of the Nugent commission of inquiry into Sars will be tabled in parliament early next year, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told MPs on Tuesday.

The amendments will relate to governance issues; the role of the inspector-general, and the appointment and removal procedures for the Sars commissioner; and for the soon to be created position of deputy commissioner.

The cabinet has adopted most of the proposals of the Nugent commission.

Momoniat told a joint meeting of the standing committee on finance and the select committee on finance that separate legislation will be introduced in 2020 with the aim of strengthening the role of the tax ombud.

The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, investigated the tax administration and governance at Sars and probed the consequences of the changes introduced by former commissioner Tom Moyane. The commission recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately remove Moyane from his position as it found that a massive failure of governance took place under his watch.

The commission also recommended that the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) consider criminal prosecution for Moyane’s award of a contract to Bain & Company for the restructuring of Sars, which led to a severe depletion of its tax-gathering capabilities.

The commission recommended that an inspector-general be created for Sars; that the position of deputy commissioner be created; and that Sars have the investigative capacity to deal with illicit trade.

