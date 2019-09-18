Opinion / Columnists A wee dram CHRIS GILMOUR: Bidcorp is not cheap, but quality never is The management has handled issues such as stubbornly low food inflation with aplomb, churning out consistent earnings growth BL PREMIUM

After starting three decades ago as Chipkins, a small food services company under corporate entrepreneur Brian Joffe, Bidcorp has grown into one of SA’s largest companies in the sector.

The company, which employs more than 26,000 people on four continents, has a market capitalisation of R108bn and revenue of R129bn. Because 92% of revenue comes from outside SA, it enjoys significant rand hedge qualities.